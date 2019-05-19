{{featured_button_text}}

KADOKA | Helen Muree Struble, 90, died May 12, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 24, at the Kadoka City Auditorium. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home 

Celebrate
the life of: Struble, Helen M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments