 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stuart, Benita A.
0 entries

Stuart, Benita A.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Benita A. Stuart, 85, died Sept. 25, 2020.

A ceremonial tribute will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News