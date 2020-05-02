Stuart, Edward 'Bub'
0 entries

Stuart, Edward 'Bub'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEWELL | Edward “Bub” Stuart, 89, formerly of Camp Crook, died April 30, 2020.

Black Hills Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Stuart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News