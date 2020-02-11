Stymiest, Loretta
HOT SPRINGS | Loretta Stymiest, 76, passed away Feb. 4, 2020 in Hot Springs.

Loretta was a member of Hot Springs Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She is survived by one son, Grover Kull Jr., New Caney, TX; three daughters, Phyllis Grantham, New Caney, TX, Mary Mateo (Bob), Casper, WY, and Robyn Gyles (Jerry), Rapid City; and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stymiest; and two sons, George Kull and Sandy Kull.

A private celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Kinkade Funeral home in Sturgis. 

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to Hot Springs Seventh Day Adventist Church, P.O. Box 76, Hot Springs, SD 57747.

