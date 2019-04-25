{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Rudene J. Suchanuk, 76, died March 23, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. today at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Celebrate
the life of: Suchanuk, Rudene J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments