RAPID CITY | Norma Jean Sullivan, 91, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Fountain Springs Health Care Center.
Norma Jean Hebner was born August 25, 1927, in Avon, SD, to William and Esther (Berndt) Hebner. She attended school at Avon and graduated from Avon High School. She married Robert “Bob” Sullivan on Dec. 8, 1948, in Avon. She enjoyed being around her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, working in the garden, taking care of animals on the farm, reading, sewing, and listening to country music.
Survivors include one son, Richard “Rick” (Sandra) Sullivan of Rapid City; two daughters, Susan “Sue” (Gunar) Dzintars of Rapid City and Barbara “Barb” (Mike) Cameron of Black Hawk; seven grandchildren, Lindsey Chadwick, Bobby Sullivan, Shane Sullivan, Chad Johnston, Matt Johnston, Brian Cameron, and Josh Sass; four great-grandchildren, Maddison Sullivan, Morgan Sullivan, Mason Hochhalter, and Seth Chadwick; a sister, Lila Schaefer of Pierre; and several nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert, on Feb. 22, 2012.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Herb B. Cleveland officiating. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to dementia research.
