{{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE | George Summerside, 68, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Avera-St. Mary's Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. CDT today at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre, with a 6 p.m. Memorial service.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre, with interment at Scotty Philip Cemetery, Fort Pierre.

A full obituary is available and condolences may be conveyed to the family at feigumfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of George Summerside, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Aug 21
Visitation
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
4:00PM-5:00PM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
123 N Highland Avenue
Pierre, SD 57501
Order flowers for George's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before George's Visitation begins.
Load comments