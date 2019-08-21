PIERRE | George Summerside, 68, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Avera-St. Mary's Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. CDT today at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre, with a 6 p.m. Memorial service.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre, with interment at Scotty Philip Cemetery, Fort Pierre.
A full obituary is available and condolences may be conveyed to the family at feigumfh.com.
