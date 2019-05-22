RAPID CITY | Judith E. Surovek, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom Surovek of Hammond, IN.
She is survived by her step-daughters Jennifer (Jeffrey) Batson and Andrea Surovek (William Capehart); their sons Matthew (Jennifer) Batson, Ryan Batson (Krystal Brennan) and Thomas Capehart; and great-grandchildren Chloe, Kara and Kaylee.
Judy was an avid animal lover, and she served over 35 years as an English Teacher at Griffith HS in Griffith, IN. Recently, she enjoyed making new friends and the company of her cat, Serena, as a resident of St. Martin’s Village in Rapid City.
A memorial service will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E 113th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Judy’s memory to your local animal shelter or rescue organization. For information, to view directions, or to sign Judy's online guestbook: call (219) 663-2500 or visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com.
