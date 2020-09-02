Surring, Betty J.

Betty was born March 2, 1927 in Hettinger, ND to Earl Aaron and La Vera Grace Beeler. She grew up in trying times, and used the lessons learned from childhood and her faith in God to help her thrive throughout life and overcome many life difficulties. Betty’s defining characteristic lay in her unwavering dedication to family — a commitment that would support her daughter and grandchildren as they coped with the deaths of Betty’s daughter-in-law, husband and son. When several of her grandchildren had lost both of their parents, she stepped forward through her own grief to support and fulfill all of her family’s needs. In some of the darkest times, she was, and always will be, a bright and guiding light for everyone.