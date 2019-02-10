Try 1 month for 99¢
Carol Sutterer

RAPID CITY | Carol Ann Sutterer, 86, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at home.

Carol was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Inwood, IA, to Vernon and Inga Fischer and grew up in Faith and Mobridge, where she graduated at the top of her class in 1951. She went to college at Augustana University and Black Hills Teacher’s College where she met and married William "Bill" Sutterer. They had four children together.

They lived at different Air Force bases in Texas and Okinawa, Japan, where she taught grade school and raised their children until 1966 when they returned to the Black Hills. She resumed teaching and owned the Villa Tap Room in Box Elder and the Twisted T Campground near Hill City.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed painting pictures.

Carol will be remembered for her love of teaching children and her gift of conversation. She was sometimes referred to as the walking world book because of her vast knowledge of so many subjects. She will also be remembered for her fierce independent nature.

She is survived by three of her children, Nancy of Washington, Thomas (Laurie) Sutterer and Michael (Kim) Sutterer of Rapid City; and one sister, Ruth Herron of Rapid City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Inga Fischer; and son, William R. Sutterer.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Friends may leave their condolences at Kirk Funeral Home’s website.

Celebrate
the life of: Sutterer, Carol A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments