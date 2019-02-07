Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Carol Ann Sutterer, 86, died Jan. 31, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Sutterer, Carol A.
