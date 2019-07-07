{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Sutton

RAPID CITY | Patricia C. Sutton, 80, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at good Samaritan Nursing Home.

Pat was born Oct. 1, 1938 to Elsie (Carlson) and Charles “Gurd” Cummings in Tioga, PA. She graduated from Williamson High School in 1956 and completed a degree in teaching Art and English from Pennsylvania State University in 1961.

Pat married her high school sweetheart, Lee R. Sutton Sr., on June 3, 1960. They had four children, 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mom had a career teaching and then stayed home raising children and creative pursuits including crocheting, sketching, needlepoint, and poetry. Pat was active in her church and community events. Pat struggled for years courageously with debilitating arthritis and was a 30-year cancer survivor. She lived her life with a quiet strength based on her faith in God and family values.

Lee and Pat moved to Custer in 1978 and resided there until Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Lee R. Sutton Sr. She moved to Rapid City in 2018 and was there until her passing.

Services will be at noon on Monday, July 8, at Divine Shepard Church in Black Hawk, with viewing beginning at 11 a.m.

