Swain, Marilyn Rose

HOT SPRINGS | Marilyn Rose (Hanson) Swain, 83, died July 19, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Hot Springs. Please practice social distancing.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

