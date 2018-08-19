Subscribe for 33¢ / day
RAPID CITY | Eldon Erik Swanhorst, 87, formerly from Spearfish, went to the arms of Jesus on Aug. 2, 2018.

Eldon was born Sept. 6, 1930, to Frederick and Erika (Russman) Swanhorst in Faulk County, S.D. He went from eighth grade straight to farming.

Eldon married Marcelle Melius in 1949. They lived in Rapid City and Sheboygan, WI, before returning to buy a farm near Faulkton.

In 1977, he retired from farming, Marty from nursing, and they enjoyed life in Spearfish and Mesa, AZ. After retirement, he stayed connected to agriculture working with and for state and federal government agencies and served on the Cenex Board. Eldon could be seen riding his Honda Goldwing on any street, highway or trail in the Black Hills and is riding the best Goldwings now.

Marty passed away in 2002 after 52 years of marriage. He married Karen Kyllonen Holzworth in 2003 and they had 15 years together.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marty; his parents; sister, Rosemarie Melius; brother, Siegfried; brother-in-law, Claire Melius and sister-in-law Betty Swanhorst.

He will be missed by his wife Karen; son Lance (Sue) and son Matthew; son Philip and daughter Sadie; step-sons, Mark Holzworth, John Holzworth and daughter Addison. He is also survived by sister-in-law Joetta Swanhorst; brothers David (Hedi), John (Donna), and Bob (Trish); and many Swanhorst and Melius nephews and nieces.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to benefit Regional Hospice of Rapid City or St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

