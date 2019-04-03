Try 3 months for $3
Ethel Swanson

RAPID CITY | Ethel Mae (Ostby) Swanson, 99, died April 1, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Swanson, Ethel M.
