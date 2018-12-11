RAPID CITY | Florence C. "Flo" Swem passed away on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at the age of 92.
Flo saw the bright side of everything, never knew a stranger and was a no-nonsense lady. She was passionate about the VFW Auxiliary, her friendships and the love for her family. She will be remembered for her "scooter pooping" around, making baked goods and rescuing countless stuffed animals from Aunt Sally’s.
Flo will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Phylis (Brian) Collins, Linda Gimborys and Barbie McMahon as well as nine grandchildren, Cindy (Mike), Jay (Diana), Scott (Kendra), Jason, Tara (Dan), Travis, Tina (Chad), Regena (Gus), and Blake, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Phil, and daughter, Teri.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Flo’s Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Flo may be made to the VFW Auxiliary, 420 Main St., Rapid City, SD 57701 or the Regional Hospice House at 224 Elks St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.