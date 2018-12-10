Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Florence ‘Flo’ Swem, 92, died Dec. 9, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Osheim & Schmidt. The service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13 at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

