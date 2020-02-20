Swenson, Marshall R.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. | Marshall R. Swenson, 71, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Marshall was born July 24, 1948 to Carl Willmar and Judith (Walstrom) Swenson in Fargo, ND.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Carol of Maplewood; son, Greg (Angela) Swenson of Maplewood; daughter, Sheila (Rob) Brown of North Port, FL; daughter, Amanda (Sam) Weisgram of Pierre, SD; son, Doug Swenson of Champlin, MN; sister, Sandy Olson of Barnesville, MN; sister, Judy McNall of Mill Creek, WA; mother-in-law, Maxine Richardson of West Fargo, ND; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 21, at First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul, MN 55106, with visitation one hour prior.
