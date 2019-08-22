{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Florence Elizabeth Swesey, 86, died Aug. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 23, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24, at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

