PHILIP | Marjorie Swift, 95, died May 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 21, at Rush Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 22, at the United Church. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery.

