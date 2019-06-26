BUCKEYE, Ariz. | JoBeth Swires, 59, died.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. MDT on June 29, at the Cheyenne River Bingo Hall in Eagle Butte, S.D. Inurnment will be at the Eagle Butte Cemetery.
Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge, S.D.
