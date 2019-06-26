{{featured_button_text}}

BUCKEYE, Ariz. | JoBeth Swires, 59, died.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. MDT on June 29, at the Cheyenne River Bingo Hall in Eagle Butte, S.D. Inurnment will be at the Eagle Butte Cemetery.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge, S.D.

the life of: Swires, JoBeth
