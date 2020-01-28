Swisher, Lowell P.
Swisher, Lowell P.

RAPID CITY | Lowell P. Swisher, 89, died Jan. 26, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

