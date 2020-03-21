Tague, Louise I.
0 entries

Tague, Louise I.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Louise Irene Tague, 98, died March 15, 2020.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

To send flowers to the family of Louise Tague, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 9
Memorial Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News