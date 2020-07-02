Tague, Louise I.
0 entries

Tague, Louise I.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Louise Irene Tague, 98, died March 15, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Kirk Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Tague as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News