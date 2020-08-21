 Skip to main content
Tail, Richard 'Rick'
Tail, Richard 'Rick'

AURORA, Colo. | Richard 'Rick' Tail, 54, died Aug. 14, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, S.D.

