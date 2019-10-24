{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Sally A. Talley, 89, died Oct. 22, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Kirk Funeral Home

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments