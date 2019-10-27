RAPID CITY | Sally Marshall Talley, 89, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, 2019.
She was born May 31, 1930, in Wallace, Idaho to Charles and Ruby (Hart) Marshall. Not long after the birth of her sister, JoAnne, the family returned to the Black Hills where her parents were born and raised. Sally attended schools in Belle Fourche, Deadwood and Rapid City. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1948. She enjoyed playing clarinet and the oboe in band, orchestra and marching band.
She married Donald Stone in 1949 and they had their only daughter, Joyce, a few years later.
Sally and her daughter had many years of moving around with much of it spent in northern California, where she worked as a bookkeeper for a popular restaurant in Berkeley. She later returned to Rapid City and kept the books at Black Hills Glass and Mirror and then years later for Darlene’s Dress Shop.
Sally married John C. Talley, Jr. in 1980 in Keystone, where they lived until his sudden passing in December 2015. Though they were quite different in nature, they found a unique bond and commonality that she fondly carried with her until her passing.
You have free articles remaining.
Sally would say her greatest accomplishment was having her daughter, Joyce. Through the joys and difficulties that life brought them, they remained very, very close. Their love was unconditional and never doubted. She also loved her son-in-law as her own. Sally was especially proud of her three granddaughters and loving them was more important than anything. When her great-grandson, Marshall, was born, he became the sparkle in her eye! Her family was truly her heartbeat. She will be greatly missed as a mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Leonard) Haney of Rapid City; three granddaughters, Samantha and Joanna Haney, and Elizabeth (Tyler) Highland, all of Rapid City; great-grandson, Marshall Haney, Rapid City; sister, Becky (Larry) Carson, Eaton, CO; brother-in-law, Bill Olsen, Rapid City; nephews, Mike Olsen, Deadwood, and Tim Olsen, Sheridan, WY; cousin, Patty Dewey (Marshall), Rapid City; as well as other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Charles and Ruby; and her sister JoAnne.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.