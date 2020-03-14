OGALLALA, Neb. | Kenny Tausan died Sunday Feb. 2, 2020 at the North Platte Care Center.
At the time of his passing Kenny was 81. He was born June 20, 1938 in Rushville to Kenneth C. and Joella Waddill Tausan.
Kenny was a true cowboy and one of a kind. He filled his 81 years with adventure, art, friends and family. He could and did do just about everything from riding some of the rankest bulls and saddle broncs during the peak of his rodeo career resulting in winning the 1960 Nebraska State Bull Riding Championship, riding and training jumping horses, tooling leather and making saddles, a horse shoe pitching champion and award winning artist who created many beautiful western sketches and a collection of wood carvings.
He will be remembered for his absolute love of life and people. Kenny did not know a stranger and enjoyed everything from teaching his grandchildren how to fish and draw to drinking coffee and carving wood with old friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Monty Belsky of Rapid City, SD, and K.D. Tausan of Cabot, AR; daughters Gerri Miller and husband Tommy of Brookhaven, MS, Jeani Davis of Cabot, AR, and Crystal Gordon of Greenbrier, AR; grandchildren, Myles Tipton, Madi and Maney Miller, Brandon, Jake and Sawyer Davis, Kourtney Reed, Kennedy Tausan and Tess Gordon; four great-grandchildren; special nephew, Bret Tausan; and nieces Tami Graziano and Brandi Tuinstra.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Barry Tausan; and grandchildren, Justin and Hannah Davis.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday March 23, at the Gordon United Methodist Church. Burial of his ashes will follow at the Gordon Cemetery.
