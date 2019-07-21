NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Kathleen Tavegie, 78, died July 19, 2019.
Viewing will be held at 6 p.m. on July 23, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Newcastle, with a Rosary following at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on July 24, at the church. Rite of Committal will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle.
Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance
