{{featured_button_text}}

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Kathleen Tavegie, 78, died July 19, 2019.

Viewing will be held at 6 p.m. on July 23, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Newcastle, with a Rosary following at 7 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on July 24, at the church. Rite of Committal will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle.

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Tavegie, Kathleen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments