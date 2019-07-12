{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Edna Alice Taylor, 93, died July 9, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on July 17, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

