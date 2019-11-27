RAPID CITY | Jeanne K. Taylor died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital surrounded by her family.
Anita Jeanne Kell was born on Aug. 4, 1926 in White River, SD, to C.E. and Alva Kell. One night as a young teenager Jeanne attended a town dance where she met Gene Taylor from nearby Wood, who was to become the love of her life and husband. But, the romance was put on hold due to World War II when Gene enlisted in the Marine Corp.
After graduating from White River High School Jeanne attended and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota. While at the University Jeanne was a proud member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She was also a life-long member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
When Gene returned from the war the two married in 1945. Five years later, in 1950, their first son, Tim was born in Vermillion. But, later in 1950, the Korean conflict broke out and Gene was recalled into the military and sent to Korea. After the war Gene finished his degree and they moved to Rapid City, where he took a job with KOTA AM radio.
In 1953, they welcomed their first daughter, Tammy. In 1955, second daughter Terri was born. And in 1963 their youngest son Trent was born.
In 1964, Gene and Jeanne purchased KIMM AM-1150 radio and later built KGGG 100.3 FM radio. While Gene ran the stations Jeanne was the company accountant. During the years at KIMM, Gene and Jeanne became well known for their KIMM Hawaiian tours, where they developed a great love of the islands. Towards the end of the tour years they discovered the island of Molokai ‘I and for more than 30 years they lived on the island during the winters, golfing and partying with a big circle of good friends.
Jeanne and Gene were life-long members of Arrowhead Country Club where they were fixtures of the club and had many good friends. Jeanne was well known for her competitive spirit and loved to compete playing golf (a passion of her life), Bridge and Mah Jong. Jeanne was also a board member of the country club.
Jeanne is survived by her son, Tim (Cheryl) Taylor; daughter, Tammy Taylor (Bob Del Sesto); daughter, Terri (Al) Bowden; and son, Trent (Sharon) Taylor; plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Jeanne will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Arrowhead Country Club.
Jeanne requested no flowers, rather a donation to the Black Hills Humane Society in her name.
