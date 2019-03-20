Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Mary Isabelle Taylor, 92, died Feb. 14, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 29, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Full obituary and online guestbook available at kirkfuneralhome.com.

Taylor, Mary I.
