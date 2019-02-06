Try 1 month for 99¢

VERMILLION | Kali Victoria Teasley, 24, died Feb. 1, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship. Burial will be at the Custer Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Teasley, Kali V.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments