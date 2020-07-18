Tech, Mary E.
RAPID CITY | Mary E. Tech, 92, died July 14, 2020.

Private family services will be held on Monday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, with live streaming available at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

