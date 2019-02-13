RAPID CITY | Todd Alan Tecklenburg, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 31, 2019, in Rapid City.
Todd was born on March 11, 1963, in Parkston to Alvin and Iona (Wall) Tecklenburg. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dimock. He graduated from Parkston High School in 1981. He attended DWU in Mitchell with a history major. Todd owned and operated the Suds Stop in Parkston for seven years. He later moved to Rapid City where he worked at Ultramax. Todd enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good conversation on history.
Todd is survived by his mother, Iona Tecklenburg, Parkston; four siblings, Dale (Barb) Tecklenburg, Rapid City, Jim (Mary) Tecklenburg, Harrisburg, Lori (Harris) Harms, Corona, and Faye (Kelly) Degen, Parkston; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Tecklenburg.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Parkston.
Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
