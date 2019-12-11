MURDO | Marie B. Tedrow, 97, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, as the result of a fall.
Marie is survived by her two sons, Ronald (Karen) of Pierre, and Douglas (Judith) of Silverton, OR; her sister, Helen Miller and sister-in-law, Margaret Olic; grandchildren, Angela (Michael) Oberlander of Fort Collins, CO, Jason (Kerie) of Bend, OR, Todd (Lynn) of Fort. Pierre, and Nell (John) Hale of Gladston, OR; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Sydney and Breanna; as well as several nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents; brothers, Frank and Tony; sisters, Bessie and Pat; nephew, Mike Olic; and niece, Tracey Mowery-Ottoson.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. CST, with a Vigil beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Murdo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the church. Interment will take place at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
