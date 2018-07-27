Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Sister Juanita Tellez OSB, 98, died July 25, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. Vigil on July 29, at St. Martin Monastery Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on July 30, at the chapel. Burial will be at St. Martin Cemetery.

