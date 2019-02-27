Try 1 month for 99¢

PORCUPINE | Merle Douglas Temple, 57, died Feb. 26, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on March 3, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on March 4, at the Rockyford School. Burial will follow at the Episcopal Cemetery in Porcupine.

Temple, Merle D.
