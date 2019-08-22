{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Ann Temple

SPEARFISH | Shirley Ann Temple, 80, died Aug. 16, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22, at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Deadwood.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel

