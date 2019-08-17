{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKINGS | Shirley Ann (Schuler) Tennyson, 81, died Aug. 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on Aug. 20, at Eidsness Funeral Home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, at the First Lutheran Church. 

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Tennyson, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Aug 20
Visitation
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Eidsness Funeral Home
1617 Orchard Drive
Brookings, SD 57006
Order flowers for Shirley's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Visitation begins.
Load comments