FRUITDALE | Blayne Maynard Teppo, 51, died July 9, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. on July 15, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Inurnment, with full military honors, will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Teppo, Blayne M.
