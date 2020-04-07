Terkildsen, Frances
Terkildsen, Frances

KADOKA | Frances Terkildsen, 83, died April 5, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 10, at the Kadoka Cemetery.

