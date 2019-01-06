Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | David Tesch, 74, died Dec. 29, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels of Spearfish

Tesch, David
