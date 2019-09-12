{{featured_button_text}}

BISON | Irwin Louis Tescher, 89, died Sept. 5, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, at Elbert Bentley Memorial Building in Bison. Burial will follow at the Bison Cemetery.

