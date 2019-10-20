{{featured_button_text}}
Gilbert Bogner

Gratitude of Appreciation in Memory of Gilbert “Bert” Bogner goes out to Chamberlain McColley’s, Sheriff Bob Evans and Deputy Norton, Ambulance, ER Dr. Bender and staff, and all of Bert’s Friends. Your donations for Brent’s Place and The Brianna Bogner Memorial Scholarship is most Appreciated. Your thoughtfulness will be long remembered.

— Bogner Family

