Gale and Kathy wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our family, friends and neighbors during the passing of our mother, Patricia M. "Pat" Beebe. We would like to personally thank Grace of the Pines Hospice, Seven Sisters Living Center, Jim Woehl, CNP and Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home for each part they played in the last few years of her life. Thank you for your words of comfort, cards, memorial donations, flowers, plants, food and telephone calls. Mother will be missed, but not forgotten! — The Beebe Sisters
