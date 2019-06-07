{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Diane Thelen, 82, died June 5, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 7, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home 

the life of: Thelen, Diane
