WHITE LAKE | Albert Thiry, 92, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Aurora Brule Care and Rehab.
Grateful for having shared his life are his eight children, Jim (Linda) Thiry, White Lake, Steve (Brenda) Thiry, Mitchell, Tom (Janice) Thiry, White Lake, Doug (Deb) Thiry, White Lake, Marlene (Bruce) Haines, Mitchell, Lori Hauge, Sioux Falls, Donna (Kim) Swanson, Rapid City, and Karen (Dean) Michaels, Gilbert, AZ; 19 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary on Jan. 31, 2009; his parents; a sister, Darlene Tripp; and a step-grandson, Derek Swanson.
You have free articles remaining.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Peter Catholic Church in White Lake, with burial at the St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Peter Catholic Church followed by a wake service beginning at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Catholic Church in White Lake, the White Lake Senior Meals Program or the White Lake Ambulance Service.
Full obituary at willfuneralchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Albert Thiry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.