Albert Thiry

WHITE LAKE | Albert Thiry, 92, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Aurora Brule Care and Rehab. 

Grateful for having shared his life are his eight children, Jim (Linda) Thiry, White Lake, Steve (Brenda) Thiry, Mitchell, Tom (Janice) Thiry, White Lake, Doug (Deb) Thiry, White Lake, Marlene (Bruce) Haines, Mitchell, Lori Hauge, Sioux Falls, Donna (Kim) Swanson, Rapid City, and Karen (Dean) Michaels, Gilbert, AZ; 19 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary on Jan. 31, 2009; his parents; a sister, Darlene Tripp; and a step-grandson, Derek Swanson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Peter Catholic Church in White Lake, with burial at the St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Peter Catholic Church followed by a wake service beginning at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Catholic Church in White Lake, the White Lake Senior Meals Program or the White Lake Ambulance Service.

Full obituary at willfuneralchapel.com

