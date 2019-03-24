Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Dale Thomas, 67, died March 19, 2019.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 28, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with Rev. Herb Cleveland officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Sturgis Volunteer Honor Guard and the United States Air Force.

Black Hills Funeral Home

