RAPID CITY | Francis “Tommy Delker” Thomas, 38, died May 27, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 3, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

